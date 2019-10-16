Salvation Army shelter opens for the season

As Tuesday evening fell and rain clouds moved in, three people waited to enter Madisonville's only shelter for homeless people.
"I'm so happy to be here so I don't have to stay outside anymore. I'm just relishing the moment," said a middle-aged woman who only identified herself as Laci.
After more than a month of what Laci describes as living on "pavement" in Evansville, she entered the Salvation Army Shelter on its opening night of the season.
"There's no more room up there," Laci said. "They have a great shelter system up there, though."
The shelter staff on McCoy Avenue may have been surprised that the group outside was small. The Salvation Army wrote on Facebook that it had "people lined up ... to come in" last week, and staff members say they received at least five calls Tuesday alone.
For Jacob Shepherd, a young man wearing a beanie, the shelter was much more like home than where he spent Monday night.
"I stayed at the laundromat," Shepherd said. "Inside ... a little bit of both, because I smoked my cigarettes outside."
Shepherd's wandering over more than a year has taken him across western Kentucky, even more than 100 miles from Madisonville. His aunt drove him to the shelter Tuesday night.
"You can stay in the country, but there ain't no jobs out in the country. Like in Beulah, there's one gas station," Shepherd said. "Then you've got to walk five or seven miles to get to the next job opportunity."
Shepherd now looks forward to short walks in Madisonville to find jobs, especially at fast-food restaurants.
"There's more positivity," he said.
Laci said she's hopeful about obtaining some kind of long-term housing in the area.
"I'm probably going to stay here for a couple of months."
Maybe not. Shelter monitor Sandra Ball said the Salvation Army can hold 32 people. But this season, the rules will be different.
"We'll only be a cold weather shelter," Ball said, as opposed to something more long-term.
The shelter is available for men, women and families. "But due to the nature of our clientele," Ball said, "if a woman and child come in, we will require them to stay together at all times."
The Salvation Army shelter relies extensively on donations -- from school lockers and food to toilet paper and hair brushes. The agency receives help from the United Way as well.
The agency's goal is that all adults who enter the shelter can find work. Ball says a social worker will be available to help them. But while she's optimistic, she added, "Maybe my hopes are too high."
Laci is optimistic as well, even laughing a bit about it.
"I am completely, totally on track to get out of my situation sooner than later," she said.
