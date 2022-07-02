With the Fourth of July on Monday, there will be numerous opportunities for area residents to take in music, food and a fireworks show this weakened.
Madisonville kicks off the Fourth of July festivities with the 4th Fest and Praise in the Park today through Monday. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. today, noon on Sunday, and 10 a.m. on Monday. Along with performances on the side stage and main stage there will be food and games.
The last performance will begin at 8:45 p.m. on all three nights, and fireworks will follow. Admission to the Fest is free.
The Providence Tourism Commission will hold its annual 4th of July Celebration on Monday at the Providence Municipal Golf and Recreation Center. Activities begin at 4 p.m. with live music, food, vendors, inflatables and much more. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.
In Hopkinsville, Red, White, and Oooh! 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza will be held on Monday at Ruff Park.
Events start at 6 p.m. with bouncers, balloon art, face painting, dunking booths, field games, and a lot more. Food trucks will be onsite with options from Chef Jaime’s, Holiday Burger, Vansauwa’s Tacos, Bren’s Snack Shack, Kona Ice and Heather’s Homemade Ice Cream.
There will be a live performance by patriot musical artist Eric Horner at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks will be at 9:15 p.m.
The All-American Fourth of July Fireworks will be in Owensboro in Smothers Park along the downtown riverfront beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday. Live music will be provided by ZoCephus & FunkNasty at 5 p.m. and The Downtown Band at 7 p.m.
At 9:15 p.m. the 15-minute fireworks show will be launched from barges on the Ohio River for everyone gathered along the river front.
Three additional locations throughout the city will also be launched simultaneously with the riverfront show at Centre Court/Shifley Park, Owensboro Sportscenter/Moreland Park, and Owensboro Warehouse Leasing/former GE plant.
Providence will be celebrating the Fourth of July from 4 to 9 p.m. on Monday at the Providence Municipal Golf and Recreational Center. The Sorrells will perform from 4 -6 p.m. and the Whisky Alibi will perform from 7 to 9 p.m.
Vendors will be set up offering hot air balloon rides, inflatables, bungee trampoline, kiddie Ferris wheel, an obstacle course and Daniel Herron “The Balloon Guy” will be making balloons for kids. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.