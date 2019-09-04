A Republican state senator is hosting a catered picnic at his 8-acre estate in Fairdale this month and inviting anyone who has been "bullied" by Republican Gov. Matt Bevin -- including Bevin's own lieutenant governor.
Sen. Dan Seum says the picnic is a nonpartisan event in which any group that has felt personally insulted or bullied by the governor -- including teachers, judges, journalists, retirees and union members -- are welcome.
"Any elected official is welcome, too … except for one," Seum said. "Because when you insult my family and you insult me personally, then you're not welcome."
In the past two years Bevin has blamed teacher sickouts for the sexual assault of children and the shooting of one specific child in Louisville, recently adding that teachers only participated in the sickouts to get a paid day off work.
Of the teachers in his family, Seum told the Courier Journal on Thursday, "I don't believe they're thugs, and I don't believe they're greedy."
Asked about Seum's picnic, a spokesman for Bevin's reelection campaign issued a statement that did not mention the senator, but said Kentuckians support Bevin's economic record and "reject the Beshear agenda of opposing President Trump and taking Kentucky backwards."
Seum made headlines in August when he broke ranks with his party to endorse the campaign of Attorney General Andy Beshear, the Democratic nominee for governor who is taking on Bevin this fall.
In a video announcing that endorsement, Seum blasted Bevin for making numerous disparaging comments about public school teachers who protested pension legislation supported by the governor.
"Today, we have a governor who has failed miserably in the pension issue and has spent the last year running around the state insulting everyone, including the four teachers in my family," Seum said in the video.
Seum said he expects 200 people to attend the picnic, and a Facebook page for the event listed that many either planning to or interested in attending. He added that he hosted the Jefferson County Republican Party's picnic at his property just three years ago.
A Fairdale restaurant will provide barbecue, hot dogs and hamburgers for the picnic, Seum said.
"I don't know how you govern if you've insulted everybody," Seum said. "Big groups of people make things happen working together as a team, and we're only going to solve this pension crisis if we can all sit down at the table civilly and talk."
A strong supporter of marijuana legalization, Seum said that he and other advocates were insulted when the governor called his legalization bill "delusional."
He also decried Bevin's treatment of his Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton, who is suing the governor over his administration's dismissal of her two top staff members against her wishes.
Seum said Republican state legislators were also welcome to attend, though some may be too fearful of retaliation from the governor to do so.
Though his message endorsing Beshear criticized Bevin on the pension issue, Seum has voted for pension bills supported by the governor, including the 2018 legislation that was opposed by teachers' unions and elicited large protests by teachers in Frankfort.
Seum began his political career in Louisville as a Democrat, only to switch to the Republican Party when he was a state senator in 1999.
Woman missing in Kentucky Lake after Sunday boating accident
By Jordan Ferguson
Murray Ledger & Times
KENTUCKY LAKE -- A Missouri woman is missing and a Calloway County man has been arrested following a boating accident Sunday on Kentucky Lake.
According to information from Captain Tony Dunker with the Region 1 Law Enforcement Division of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Samantha Brooke Ratledge, 22, of Scott City, Missouri, went missing Sunday evening after she was thrown from a pontoon boat.
According to the release, at approximately 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Ratledge was a passenger aboard a pontoon boat that was headed south on Kentucky Lake near mile marker 48 out from Paradise Resort. According to witness statements, Ratledge got out of her seat and crossed the safety rail on the front of the vessel while it was still in motion and fell overboard. The vessel was stopped, but Ratledge was unable to be located.
KDFWR Law Enforcement responded to the scene as well as the Calloway County and Marshall County Fire-Rescue squads, and are conducting a search of the area as of press time. The release said that James T. Nance, 49, of Calloway County, was arrested for boating under the influence in the first degree, and was lodged in the Calloway County Jail. The release said alcohol was a factor in the incident.
"CCFR and emergency management were notified Sunday night about 8 p.m. that a person had fallen off a pontoon boat and had not been seen since," said Calloway County Emergency Management Director Bill Call. "We responded right away and started doing initial searching and started doing more organized grid searching at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday night and searched until about 1 a.m. Monday morning.
"We suspended for the night and returned Monday morning right after daylight at about 6:30 a.m. and began doing organized grid searches near the point where the event reportedly took place. We have branched out from there to cover a little more ground since we have not been successful finding the body at the point where witnesses say she went in.
"We realize that the event took place last night in the dark, so we are not 100% sure they can identify the exact spot where it took place."
Henderson County man struck by train, killed
By Beth Smith
The Henderson Gleaner
HENDERSON -- A Henderson County man was killed Monday night after being struck by a train.
The Kentucky State Police said Teddy Williams, 45 of Spottsville, was on the railroad tracks near Kentucky 1078-N when a passing CSX train struck Williams. The accident occurred around 8 p.m. on Labor Day.
The Henderson County Coroner's Office pronounced Williams dead at the scene. No one else reported injuries, and no foul play is suspected, officials said.
Deputy Coroner Don Farris told The Gleaner that an autopsy would not be performed.
However, he said, "We will be watching video from the train to help us figure out what occurred Monday night."
Kentucky State Police troopers were assisted by Henderson County Coroner's Office, the Henderson County Sheriff's Department, the Baskett and Spottsville volunteer fire departments, the Henderson City-County Rescue Squad and Henderson County EMS.
KSP said the investigation is ongoing.
Covington Schools employee resigns amid shaken child investigation
By Sarah Brookbank
The Kentucky Enquirer
A Covington Independent Public Schools employee resigned amid an investigation into allegations that they assaulted an 8-month-old child last week.
Covington Police said the parents of the 8-month-old victim filed a report and said the assault was at the hands of an employee of the care facility, police said. The incident occurred on Aug. 26 at Chapman Child Care Center, according to police.
Chapman Child Development Center, located at 2500 Madison Avenue, provides child care for the children of teen parents and employees of Covington Independent Public Schools. The facility is near Holmes High School.
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the Covington Independent Public School System also notified police of the incident.
Police said no charges have been filed as of yet but the investigation is still ongoing.
Covington Police are not releasing the victim's identity or injuries due to the child's age. Police did say she was treated and released from Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.
In a letter home to parents, district officials said they're legally not at liberty to discuss details of this matter, but assured parents immediate action was taken and the person involved is no longer with the district, according to Enquirer media partner Fox19.
Fox19 reported the person accused of shaking the young child was immediately reported to the Cabinet for Families and Children."In addition, members of our district administrative team and I met with the parents of the child. We assured them that their concerns were heard and given consideration in the decision-making process," Superintendent Alvin L. Garrison said in the letter.
Cincinnati man dies after gunfire breaks out at Frankfort park on Labor Day
By Steve Stewart
The State Journal
Shots rang out at a cookout in tranquil East Frankfort Park on Labor Day evening, fatally wounding a Cincinnati man, injuring two others and causing chaos among park visitors.
Frankfort police, who sent multiple squad cars to the scene just before 6 p.m., said one person died after being transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
"Two other victims who were shot at the East Frankfort Park arrived at the hospital through personal transport," police said in a written statement. "These victims' injuries do not appear life threatening at this time."
No arrests were reported.
Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod identified the deceased as Anthony L. Hendrix Jr., 25, of Cincinnati. Harrod said Hendrix appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.
Frankfort Mayor Bill May, in a written statement at 8:45 p.m., assured citizens "there is no active shooter situation in our community."
