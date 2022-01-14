The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce will be postponing the workshop on how to use TikTok to promote your business. Originally slated for today, from 9 a.m. to noon, it will be pushed back to February 25, at 9 a.m.
The event will still take place at the Chamber Office, and will be taught by Kim Simons. Price is still $10 for chamber members and $20 for non-members. For more information on the event or if you are interested in registering for the new date, visit, business.hopkinschamber.com and click on the events tab.
If you have already registered it will automatically be moved to the new date and you need not do anything. If you have questions, or if the new date doesn’t work with your schedule please reach out to The Chamber and they will be happy to assist.
