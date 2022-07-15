Madisonville Community College’s Adult Education Program has a lot going on with getting a grant renewed, a new director, a new focus and graduating the next class of GED students.
Ashley Vincent Poore, a Muhlenberg County native, was announced as the new Director of the Adult Education program at MCC.
“My first job after finishing up my undergraduate work was teaching computer literacy classes at MCC’s ACE2, so this is truly a homecoming for me,” she said.
Ashley began her career in 2001 teaching noncredit computer classes. She was then promoted to Assessment Center Manager, where she continued to work closely with Adult Education as she administered the GED test. She later worked in the Education Division at Baptist Health Madisonville.
The Adult Education program is located in both Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties and is part of the Adult Centers for Educational Excellence ACE2. The program in each county has been granted funds to continue providing services for another three years. These grants have been in place for over two decades.
Adult Education has been largely regarded as a GED program, but Kentucky Adult Education’s focus is broadening to include workforce development. Helping people complete their high school equivalency is still the main focus, but they will also work with companies on integrated education and training, as well as workplace literacy.
According to a news release, the college will collaborate with companies to identify skills needed to be successful, or to advance within the company, then offer classes based on those needs.
ACE2 services also include GED and college preparation, English as a second language, as well as the Kentucky Essential Skills Certificate.
All program services are completely free, and the staff is flexible and available to help students learn in the method that works best for them. Classes are offered in person, online, in a traditional class setting, or one-on-one.
There are two full-time instructors in each county and a college and career navigator that serves the students in both Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties.
Now that the end of the summer semester is wrapping up, MCC would like to recognize the 2021-2022 Adult Education Program graduates.
The 2021-2022 GED graduates are James Almon, Toni Baker, Natalie Batuzich, Ja’Quarius Brown, Blake Cecil, Nicholas Deramo, Lee Dover, Jordan Harrell, Angela Harvey, Jade Larkin, Micah McKnight, Tessa Hines, William Parker, Efrain Perez, Trevor Rickard, Katelynn Tidwell, Shaylynn Whitaker, and Abigail Wittmer.
A commencement ceremony for MCC’s Adult Centers for Educational Excellence will be held at 6:30 p.m. on July 28 in the John H. Gray Building in room 225.
Hopkins County ACE² Adult Education Center is located in the John H. Gray Building at MCC. The summer hours are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and closed on Fridays they are closed.
For more information on the ACE² Adult Education Center call 270-824-1770.
