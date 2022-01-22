Madisonville Community College recently completed an economic impact study to determine what affect the institution has on Hopkins and the surrounding counties, and the results might surprise many local residents.
MCC Vice President of Quality Assurance and Administration Dr. Jay Parrent said the study is an empirical and quantitative way to see the value of an institution through its impact.
“People probably don’t realize how large that impact is,” he said. “It is important to remind stakeholders of the value of what higher education does, not just with career training.”
The economic impact study was done by Emsi Burningglass and used data from the 2019-2020 year for all five counties serviced, Caldwell, Crittenden, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, and Webster counties.
The study is based on the school budget, enrollment number, and spending, said Parrent. The finding will change year to year based on those variables.
The study found that during the 2019-2020 year, the total economic impact the college made to those counties was $67.6 million.
“That is our overall impact on jobs, on industries, on everything in the community,” said Parrent. “It is student spending, alumni, operations, everything we have touched. That is how much revenue we have generated.”
He said that number is approximately equal to 2.1% of the region’s total gross product and supports 1,321 jobs in the communities.
The study also shows how many students and staff MCC had during that year. The college had 5,942 credit students, 666 non-credit students, and 331 employees. Non-credit students refer to anyone in the Workforce Ready program. Aside from the economic impact the school has on the community, the study also shows an investment analysis for students.
The study showed that for every $1 a student invests in higher education, they get $6.10 back in lifetime earnings.
“That is significant. I don’t know many investments where you are guaranteed that level of return,” said Parrent.
For every $1 the state and taxpayers put into higher education, they get $2.90 back, and society as a whole gets $9.20 for every $1 put in.
Parrent said the study shows that with the way the economy is going, and the way people aren’t sure about work or school, the one investment that will always pay is education.
“This really puts a number to it,” he said.
The study comes from data that was taken right before COVID-19, so the numbers had very little impact by COVID-19.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.