The city of Madisonville is seeking applications for the city’s new “Junior Ambassadors Program” but the deadline to apply is tomorrow.
“Hopkins County Schools has agreed to partner with the city of Madisonville to launch a Junior Ambassadors Program,” Brad Long said in a post on the city’s Facebook page. “What that looks like is that all (incoming) juniors and seniors across Hopkins County Schools are eligible to take part, next fall.”
The city expects to select five students from each Madisonville-North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central high schools. They also hope to be able to choose students from the various private schools in the community as well.
“The application is available through the guidance counselor and was sent out through Parents Square,” said Elaina Lancaster, Hopkins County Schools’ director of secondary education at the district’s middle and high schools. “Its a chance for juniors and seniors to have a leadership opportunity in the county.”
“We’re really excited to get them embedded in local business and in local leadership opportunities within the county,” said Lancaster. “Its kind of a grow your own. You give students a chance to come back to Madisonville and Hopkins County for future careers and job expectations.”
Students selected to participate in the program will get a chance to get a look at how the city government runs. They will meet one Friday each month during the school day, and will have a chance to view how each city department from the MPD to the Waste Water Treatment Center work.
“We are right in the middle of developing our own five year strategic plan and actually have Mayor (Kevin) Cotton and some other city leaders involved n that process,” said Andy Belcher, Hopkins County Schools director of assessment. “We just really value and appreciate the partnership that schools have with the city and how those two organizations connect.”
Although its too late to pickup and application from the school and get turned in by tomorrow, they can still be filled out online at: www.madisonvilleliving.com
