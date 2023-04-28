The city of Madisonville is seeking applications for the city’s new “Junior Ambassadors Program” but the deadline to apply is tomorrow.

“Hopkins County Schools has agreed to partner with the city of Madisonville to launch a Junior Ambassadors Program,” Brad Long said in a post on the city’s Facebook page. “What that looks like is that all (incoming) juniors and seniors across Hopkins County Schools are eligible to take part, next fall.”

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.