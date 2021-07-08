Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Shelley Sisk, 33, of Elkton, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Carla Fallis, 32, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
John Jackson, 47, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and third-degree burglary.
Aaron Rice, 26, of Drakesboro, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Leslie Scott, 54, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Joseph Massey, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with two counts of contempt of court.
Jarron Ramsey, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with contempt of court.
Raekwon Qualls, 25, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with harassing communications.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.