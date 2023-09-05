The John Metcalfe Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will be holding a special presentation on the electoral college this Thursday from Dr. Carolyn Duponte, a PHD in history on the faculty at Eastern Kentucky University.
“Members of the chapter will gather at 6 p.m. at Country Cupboard restaurant in Madisonville for a brief business meeting prior to dining and the presentation which will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.,” said chapter secretary Bradford Porter. “Guests from the community are invited to dine with members of the chapter prior to the presentation.”
Duponte is the co-author of a recently released book on the electoral college.
