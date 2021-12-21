Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving Senate Republican Leader in U.S. history has been making pit stops throughout Western Kentucky to speak on the tornado relief efforts and how the state is going to do its part.
Saturday morning, McConnell made his way to Madisonville to meet with Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. and city officials to discuss the upcoming challenges and how to build back Barnsley, Dawson Springs and the Flat Creek area after last Friday’s devastating tornado.
“After this first period of thirty days where the federal government picks up the entire cost of the cleanup, you get into a much more challenging period,” McConnell said. “How do you build back? How do you pay for it? And we talked about ways that maybe the federal government can help beyond the early stages … something I’ll be taking a look at.”
FEMA is going to provide a huge boost as far as the cleanup goes. The next step is assistance on the rebuilding process, which is much more complicated. Whitfield shared that with the help from The President and Senator and all others coming forward to help, Hopkins County is going to make huge strides on getting the community rebuild and keeping people here.
“It’s just been devastating, but it’s been amazing, the outreach and support we’ve had from people just like you that can actually help us to get things done,””get things done.” Whitfield said, speaking on McConnell’s visit and aid Hopkins County will be receiving.
