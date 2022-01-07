The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Dylan Chandler Dickerson was charged with burglary, disorderly conduct, possession of burglary tools and fourth degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury).
• Geovonia D. Coleman was charged with contempt of court.
• Bobby Brasher was charged with contempt of court.
• James A. Fairrow was charged with non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.
• Ashley M. Legrand was charged with fourth degree assault (no visible injury).
• Jovawn Steeples was charged with failure to appear, burglary, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and wanton endangerment.
