Traditionally, Black Friday is a day full of shopping, deals and large groups of people -- but for a small group of hikers, this was opposite to their plans.
Mahr Park Arboretum hosted its "Opt to be Outside Hike" on Friday morning. Volunteer Maria Bailey led the hike with a goal to give people a chance to spend time together -- to get away from the hustle and bustle associated with the shopping day.
"We wanted to get people to opt to be outside and to get them walking around," Bailey said. "Seeing how crazy everything has gotten, as far as holidays go -- it's become about what you can buy and what you can have, and it's not about the family, the friends and the connections. To me, this hike is the opposite. You don't have to have money; you just have to be social and have fun together."
On an overcast soggy day, 10 hikers trekked through the woods at the park. While climbing hills
and walking by ponds, Bailey would note changes in the winter scenery and discussed its differences from previous seasons.
"I think it's interesting to see months later how the scene changes with the different seasons," said Bailey. "It's the first winter hike that we've got, but we will also have one in December, January and February."
Most of the hikers heard about the event from the park's Facebook page. One hiker traveled from Princeton, Beverly Leech. She said she drove close to 40 miles to visit the park for the first time.
"I wanted to use Friday, instead of shopping, to get out and be in the woods," she said. "I thought, what a good opportunity to do both."
Madisonville North Hopkins High School Nature Club President Tanner Ray, 17, hiked the trail with his aunt and said that it was an excellent opportunity to get outside.
"I figured it's a good message -- instead of shopping, do something outdoors," he said. "I really liked that message."
The hike lasted an hour. A number of the hikers brought with them binoculars so they could see the park's birds.
"They saw a Cooper's hawk," said Lisa Meadows, the park's welcome center monitor. "They had a delightful hike; it went well. We had a better response than we expected."
For more information regarding upcoming hikes, visit Mahr Park Arboretum's Facebook page.
