The Hopkins County Humane Society is operating with limited staff — no volunteers and no foot traffic, said executive director Dustin Miller.
“A lot has changed,” said Miller. “Right now, we are not allowing any public into our facility. In order to adopt an animal, you would first need to submit an application via email. You have to have an approved application in order to do a meet-and-greet.”
Families looking for a dog can find pictures of the ones available for adoption on the Humane Society’s Facebook Page. Once a family has their application approved and has scheduled a meet-and-greet, the society asks that only one family member come and see the animal to help protect the family and staff.
During an outbreak, a lot of focus is generally on humans. But Miller said there is a ripple effect down to animals as well.
“What we are doing is still caring for the aggressive and injured and unwanted animals in Hopkins County,” he said. “The reason we do that is not only for the animals, but for public safety as well. And we’ll continue doing that.”
With the new meet-and-greet protocol, the society’s rescue coordinator Rachel Woodward said that some are taking it harder than others.
“It makes it harder,” she said. “We have less coming in, which everybody needs to stay safe, but it hasn’t been too bad. We do get the ones that don’t understand, and it’s harder for them not to come in and see all of the animals.”
Woodward said it’s been hard to tell people that they can’t come in and see the animals. Usually, that is how some animals catch the eye of a potential owner.
“It’s disheartening right now, but it’s for the safety of everybody to make sure none of us end up in quarantine, and it protects the staff so the animals can make sure they get the care and attention they need,” Woodward said.
The Humane Society has also limited its intake so they are not inundated with more animals than they can care for, said Miller.
“About 60% of our positive outcome for the animals goes through no-kill rescues; those have completely stopped taking animals from shelters. We are still working with one no-kill rescue in the state of Kentucky, but that’s it,” he said. “Typically, we work with anywhere from 31 to 35 rescues a month.”
Miller said their adoption rate had dropped 75% in the last month. They are still providing animal control services for emergencies, but he said everything is scaled back.
Right now, the Humane Society has only dogs available for adoption. There are 30 dogs available.
Although adoption rates have dropped, Miller implores people to look at Facebook and see if there is a dog for their families. And if not, then share their pictures through social media.
“You can always share our pictures of the animals, those pictures on our Facebook Page are updated weekly,” he said. “Though you may not be able to adopt, someone out there could be looking for that animal, which could definitely save lives.”
The Humane Society is also in need of donations. They particularly need bleach and other cleaning supplies.
“My rule of thumb is if you can use it at your house, then we can use it at the shelter,” Miller said. “However, we are not accepting any textile donations at this time.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Humane Society is only available through appointments, which includes owner surrenders, stray drop-offs and animal viewing. Appointments can be set from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
If you would like to donate to the Hopkins County Humane Society, you can bring your donations to the gate at their facility, which is located at 2210 Laffoon Trail in Madisonville. At the entrance there is a donation bin. The bin is checked daily. Miller said if you need a receipt for your donation, or to start the adoption process, contact their office at 270-821-8965 or email them at hopkinscohs@gmail.com.
