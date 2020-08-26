This year’s extended summer break is coming to a close for Dawson Springs Independent Schools as classes in the district start Tuesday with nontraditional instruction days.
According to District Supt. Lenny Whalen, teachers are hard at it preparing to begin.
“Our teachers are working diligently on getting ready for virtual remote instruction,” he said.
At Dawson Springs Elementary, teachers are preparing lessons, recording videos, creating websites and interactive slideshows for students. Tuesday, preschool teachers handed out materials and Chromebook to families.
“For our first few days, we’re going to explain everything that we’re doing,” said kindergarten teacher Joni Stuessel. “I need them to know exactly what they need to do step by step. Yesterday, I did a video with pictures of what each screen will look like as they click through it so that parents could see it, and they could see it.”
Stuessel asks parents to be patient with teachers as they are all new to this teaching format.
First-grade teacher Lisa Cotton, who already has her first two weeks of lessons prepared, said the planning was more natural than she thought it would be. Cotton has also set up a communication system with her parents, so if a student starts struggling, parents can let her know and set up a live meeting to see how she can help the student succeed.
Fifth and sixth grade teacher Misty Gilbert said she is looking forward to interacting with her students again. She is also anxious about using technology, not because it’s intimidating, but because, at times, it can be fickle.
“If it works, it’s great. If it doesn’t, it’s bad,” she said. “We’re all good with technology, but it’s the troubleshooting that some of us may not be as good at.”
Starting the year with this scenario gave Gilbert a sense of pride.
“I’m thankful that our superintendent puts our health and well-being above everything else,” she said. “I know a lot of people are upset, but I’m just thankful he worries about us.”
Preschool teacher Dr. Kammie King said teaching pre-k students would be a different animal this year. She said she doesn’t expect the little ones to be logged into a computer like older students.
“That’s not developmentally appropriate for our youngest learners,” she said. “Our curriculum has a distance learning tool with it that’s geared exactly to the families. Lesson plans are geared for the family to carry out the activities at home.”
She said parents would report how the activity goes. They’ll have one to one calls to interact with students, and preschoolers will report how they feel at home daily. Each preschooler has a touch screen Chromebook. On it, they’ll touch either a smiley, frowny or neutral face depending on their emotions.
“It’s going to be much more family lead, and it’s going to be very different,” she said. “Families are going to have to be engaged to help carry out activities guided by us.”
Later this week, the district plans to release information regarding meal pick-up times and meal schedules soon, according to a tweet from Whalen.
