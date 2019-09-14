Nebo adds new features for fall festival weekend

If you're looking for the Nebo Fall Festival today, here's a helpful hint -- follow the smell of pavement.
A road crew has been working this week on U.S. 41-A, east of town. In some spots, that means a one-lane road.
But Nebo Mayor Karen Lantrip hopes people will take the nine-mile drive west from Madisonville, anyway.
"Hopefully they won't work on Saturdays," she said of the construction workers.
Lantrip has grown accustomed to the smell of fresh pavement, as the area behind and near the Community Building was paved in the last two weeks to add a walking trail stretching more than 900 feet.
Lantrip estimates about 265 people live in Nebo. Today's festival could triple that number.
"There's people from out of town that come," she said Friday afternoon while taking a break from set-up. "People that went to school here come back."
The old Nebo school will be open all day. It closed for classes in 1996 but now serves as the Community Building with a variety of uses. Lantrip says a party room is booked on weekends through the end of September, while the basketball gym and stage were used for a wedding in May.
"We're wanting to take the old elementary wing and start a museum in it," Lantrip said. "And maybe a library where the kids can come after school and read, or do their homework."
The town may have some competition for that museum. Lantrip's brother owns the old Municipal Building down the street and is planning to open his own museum devoted to coal mining.
Nebo has faced some challenges over the years -- such as when the Lantrip family grocery store shut down in 2005 because on-street parking was too close to a state highway.
"We don't have

much," the mayor admitted with a laugh. But she dreams of new business, such as a Dollar General store. "They said they wanted one every four miles." Nebo is about halfway between Manitou and Providence.
Nebo is a brighter place as well. Lantrip said lights were added to the pavilion this year, and the new walking trail has lighting for evening treks. New electric connections along the trail were installed Friday morning.
Lantrip says today's festival will include a bounce house for children, a cruise-in for classic cars, food vendors and music for dancing from 6 to 10 p.m.
The fall festival is Nebo's biggest event of the year. But perhaps the town's biggest selling point is the lack of a loud atmosphere.
"It's just a nice, quiet community to live in," Lantrip said. "We don't usually have all this drama that you have in other places. No shootings so far."
