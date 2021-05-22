Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Tabitha Sizemore, 36, of Dixon, was charged Thursday with second-degree disorderly conduct.
Emmanuel Hall, 21, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Nicholas Hollenbach, 34, of White Plains, was charged Thursday with public intoxication.
Dillon Cox, 30, of Greenville, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Friday:
Earl Cook, 44, of Hopkinsville, was charged Tuesday with fraudulent use of a credit card between $500 and $10,000 and persistent felony offender.
Traci Sloan, 42, of Nortonville, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
