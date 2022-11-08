Back for the third year, the Hopkins County Happy Feet in partnership with the Hopkins County Young Professionals is excited to have kicked off this year’s event, ‘Stuff The Stocking’ last week in Hopkins County.

The program works in conjunction with the Hopkins County Schools Family Resource Youth Service Centers (FRYSC). The FRYSC Coordinators at each middle and high school select 20 students who have been identified as needing additional support during the holiday season. These students receive $150 in gift cards to local stores so they can purchase necessary items such as clothing, shoes, hygiene products and anything else that they may be in need of.

