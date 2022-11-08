Back for the third year, the Hopkins County Happy Feet in partnership with the Hopkins County Young Professionals is excited to have kicked off this year’s event, ‘Stuff The Stocking’ last week in Hopkins County.
The program works in conjunction with the Hopkins County Schools Family Resource Youth Service Centers (FRYSC). The FRYSC Coordinators at each middle and high school select 20 students who have been identified as needing additional support during the holiday season. These students receive $150 in gift cards to local stores so they can purchase necessary items such as clothing, shoes, hygiene products and anything else that they may be in need of.
“Our group always aims to have an open heart and to step up at every available opportunity to support local students in need,” Cheri McNary, Vice President of Happy Feet said. “We recognize that this year is full of challenges for every family, but we don’t want children to go without Christmas gifts that we can sometimes take for granted.”
The group will supply 120 students these gift cards which will total out to 18,000 dollars. This initiative is in addition to their annual shoe sizing and distribution to all Hopkins County Schools.
“We understand that the holidays are approaching and that not everyone has the capacity to make donations at this time, however, we hope that for those who can that you find it in your heart to help us make this season bright for some very deserving students. We want every child to receive gifts for Christmas. Often times, the older children get overlooked, the gift cards purchased from local stores can help these middle and high schoolers shop for new clothing. Every donation, regardless of the size, makes a difference not only to us, but especially to these kids.”
If you or your business is interested in making a donation or sponsoring a shopping experience for a student please contact Laura Faulk, President of the Hopkins County Young Professionals.
Stockings will be located at multiple locations throughout the county. This fundraiser will end November 30, 2022.
