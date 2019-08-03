Despitegreat weather, crowd size down slightly at county fair

Last week the weather was perfect as the heat of the week before had dissipated and rains moved out; however, the Hopkins County Fair didn't necessarily benefit from Mother Nature, according to Fair Board Vice President Tom Gulley.
"The crowd was slightly down from what it had been the past two years," said Gulley. "But we were very satisfied and had a real good fair."
The board has not met to discuss the numbers fully, according to Gulley, who estimated the gate to be down as much as 10%.
"We're going to get together and study it over the course of the next few months," said Gulley. "And we'll come up with a game plan that we'll figure out for next year's fair."
Attendance for the week was roughly 12,000, said Treasurer Alan Lutz, who said typical years see attendance pushing 15,000.
Monday's rain could have affected crowd turnout Tuesday as some rides were shut down because of the wet ground. Ticket prices could have also been a factor, according to officials.
For the first time in 20 years, the board decided to raise ticket prices in order to combat rising prices for attractions, said Gulley. Previously, the gate price was $10 a person. The price went up to $15 a person this summer.
"It's still a great value," said Lutz. "We started the music series this year, and I felt like that was pretty successful, so we'll probably try to grow the concert platform for next year a little bit."
This fair is over 100 years old, said Gulley; it's a tradition.
"We do it for the people of Hopkins County and surrounding counties," he said, "If it wasn't for trying to provide something good and quality for the community, we certainly wouldn't do it for ourselves."
Gulley said he is already thinking ahead to next year and ways to improve the fair for those attending.
"That's our goal, you know, to provide quality entertainment for the community," said Gulley.
