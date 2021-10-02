To draw in the community and liven up the building, the Historical Society of Hopkins County had 11 murals painted around the building.
Earlier this year, historical society member Danny Byrum came up with the idea to have murals painted on the paneled windows on the first floor of the historical society building.
“We thought it would make it look more attractive, and it has,” he said. “At the same time, make a statement across the county.”
The historical society put together a committee to decide what the murals would be. Byrum was one committee member along with Debby Allen and Michael Wortham. They wanted to make sure they included all of Hopkins County, not just Madisonville.
“They are from historic pictures we have here that we felt represented the whole county,” said Allen. “We tried to make them as diverse as possible.”
Wortham added they chose pictures that represented various towns across the county.
“This is the Historical Society of Hopkins County, so for that reason, we wanted to include the county,” he said.
The murals consist of a few portraits, buildings, and landscapes. Byrum said they had to include the portraits of Revolutionary War General Samuel Hopkins, who the county is named after, and former U.S. Secretary of State and President James Madison, who the city was named after. The only other portrait the committee included was of Professor C. L. Timberlake.
“He was such an instrumental person here in Madisonville with the African American community,” said Byrum. “He founded the Rosenwald School.”
Some of the other murals include Anton Airport, Coil Coal Company Mine, the Historic Depot and Hotel, Historic Old Mill and Dam on the Tradewater River, and the original Dixie Pan Cafe.
Steve Lane, an artist from Owensboro who painted the murals at Madisonville City Park and in Earlington, was asked to do the murals for the historical society. Byrum said Lane started about early July and finished with final touches earlier this week.
“We knew he was good,” he said. “There were some very hot days, and we didn’t push him. He came when he could.”
Byrum, Allen, and Wortham said the murals turned out great, and they can’t wait for the community to see them and utilize them when learning about the history of Hopkins County.
“We all may have our favorites, but I can truly say I like them all very much,” said Byrum.
The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting for the murals from 11:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, Oct. 22.
To view the murals or to find out more about the Historical Society of Hopkins County, visit 107 Union Street in Madisonville.
