Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report Thursday:
• William Bivins, 35, of Albany was charged Wednesday with first degree possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Thursday:
• Misty Carlton, 45, of White Plains was charged Tuesday with harassing communications and third degree terroristic threatening.
• Katherine Harris, 39, of Greenville was charged Wednesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Ryan Hust, 34, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with a parole violation.
