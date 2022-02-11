Since last week, Habitat for Humanity’s Restore has been closed as it switches its location with the construction warehouse next door.
Habitat Executive Director Heath Duncan said they have been thinking about switching the Restore and construction warehouse for the past few years to have more room to store building materials.
“Now that the tornado has come through, we see even more need for space for in-kind donations,” he said. “We have lots of building material coming, and we wanted to be able to store that here.”
When the Habitat facility was first built, the main building was designed to have office space up front and a construction warehouse in the back, he said.
“In the beginning, it was thought we could engage community volunteers inside the construction warehouse to build wall panels, door parts, and window parts, and we could do some stuff during the winter when we couldn’t do stuff outside,” said Duncan.
The idea for the Restore came later, he said. They were looking for a space in town to open a restore, but it was going to be really expensive, so Habitat decided to convert the construction warehouse into the restore and move all the construction equipment into enclosed trailers.
“We lived like that for a long time, and it worked well,” said Duncan. “The restore has been very successful.”
Eventually, Habitat did build a construction warehouse next door that was smaller than the original warehouse. Now that the supply chain is having issues and construction prices are going up, they decided it might be cheaper to pre-purchase some of the building material, either discounted or at a lower price.
Habitat could save a lot of money, and they only needed to find a place to store the materials, he said.
“We thought we would just switch the two buildings,” said Duncan. “We would move the restore into the smaller building, which we think will work, and we will open up our construction warehouse to be what it was originally designed to be.”
There is also room in the new construction warehouse to put in showers and beds so Habitat can house volunteers.
“We know there will be a lot of volunteers coming over the next two or three years, and we would like to be able to house some of them here,” said Duncan.
Since the old construction warehouse location was only set up to house the construction material, they only had electricity installed for the building. Since it will become the new Restore location, they had to add plumbing, heating, and air conditioning.
He said all of that is being added while volunteers are moving items into the building.
While the new Restore is smaller, he said it is actually an advantage because Habitat owns the property behind it, so they can expand the Restore in a few years.
“We are hoping to get by on the short term because it is costing us quite a bit of money to make this happen, but maybe next year or the year after, we can look at making that building bigger,” said Duncan.
The Restore has been closed during the move, and he said the Restore will continue to be closed next week. Habitat is still accepting donations.
The Restore should be back open by Monday, Feb. 21. Its hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
