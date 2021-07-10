Supporting our military troops is something most Americans do without hesitation, but sometimes left out of the equation are the families of those veterans.
With that in mind, Madisonville American Legion Post 6 is working with Fort Campbell’s American Legion Post 233 to sell raffle tickets to support the Legacy Scholarship Fund.
Local Legion Commander Tommy Omer said the post is selling tickets to help Fort Campbell raise money for the scholarship because the American Legion system supports each other.
“It is for a really good cause,” he said.
According to the American Legion website, the Legacy Scholarship provides college funding to children of post 9/11 veterans who died on active duty or those who have a combined Veterans Administration disability rating of 50% or more.
Omer said while some people think the American Legion is just a bar, they work hard to support veterans and each other.
“We do so much for the community, veterans and their families,” he said.
The Madisonville American Legion has donated money to other legion posts to help keep them afloat, and the Fort Campbell American Legion just recently donated $233 to Madisonville’s Post 6 baseball team.
“The Fort Campbell American Legion came up and gave us a donation to help offset the costs,” said Omer. “It takes a lot of money to run a baseball team.”
The Fort Campbell American Legion is raffling off two Diamondback AR-15 rifles and a four-burner charbroil gas grill.
Raffle tickets are $10, and the winner will be drawn at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Fort Campbell American Legion. The winner does not have to be present.
Anyone in Hopkins County wanting to purchase tickets and support the Legacy Scholarship can visit the Madisonville American Legion Post 6 at 856 Legion Drive in Madisonville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.