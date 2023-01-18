The Hopkins County 4-H has been visiting various schools throughout the county this past week prepping students who signed up to participate in the upcoming contest.

“The speech contest starts in the classroom and goes up to the state-level,” Connor Cooper 4-H Agent said. “The preparation has been going great so far, we are still in the early stages of our speeches. Teaching the process of building their speech has been great. The teachers have been phenomenal in allowing their students time in the classroom to develop their speeches.”

