The Hopkins County 4-H has been visiting various schools throughout the county this past week prepping students who signed up to participate in the upcoming contest.
“The speech contest starts in the classroom and goes up to the state-level,” Connor Cooper 4-H Agent said. “The preparation has been going great so far, we are still in the early stages of our speeches. Teaching the process of building their speech has been great. The teachers have been phenomenal in allowing their students time in the classroom to develop their speeches.”
The contest focuses on public speeches and mock interviews, for the high school aged participant. There is specific grading criteria that Cooper and 4-H Program Assistant Sherri Friend have been presenting to the students in order to provide keys to success for the contest.
Once the prep is finished, sometime end of February, the classroom contest will take place. Those who win in the classroom level go on to compete in the county level. The county level contest takes place in April, and according to Cooper, they are hoping to secure a location within in the next few weeks. For those who place in the county contest, they go on to the area contest held in May. Area contest winners go on to compete at the state level mid-summer.
“There are typically 150 kids in the schools who sign up to participate,” Cooper said. “As far as the county level, we don’t have a ton. We had six kids last year at the county level. We are looking to change that and get out in front of it this year, as COVID affected us greatly. We have had kids go to area and states in the past. We’re looking to get there again.”
“Public speaking is tough,” Cooper states that it is hard for ten year olds to get up and give a speech in front of their piers, and strangers.
“I’m proud of the kids that choose to do it. It is a skill that everyone needs to have, and unfortunately not everyone does. This will help them later on in life.”
If 4-H does not make if to your child’s school and they are interested in competing there is still room. Please call the Extension Office directly and they will be able to provide more information, 270-821-3650.
