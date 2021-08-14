Farrell’s restaurants located in Madisonville, Hopkinsville and Cadiz now has a new owner.
Phillip and Carolyn Ferrell sold the restaurants to Ches Hill, the grandson of a family friend and a Madisonville native who has been running the restaurants for nearly two weeks now.
“I think we passed over that magic line, that line where you think you might enjoy doing what you never thought you’d do, which is buy an RV and see the country,” said Carolyn. “We are in good health, and we want to travel and see the country.”
Carolyn said the two have known Hill since he was born and his family for many years.
“He’s a good kid and he will do well,” she said. “I’m sure as time goes on, he will grow more comfortable making changes if they need to be made.”
Hill said the restaurants have done well for a long time and does not need changing.
“We think it’s been running well the way it has been,” he said.
This will be Hill’s first experience owning a restaurant.
“It worked well for both parties and opportunities,” he said. “It is going well.”
In 1971, Phillip and Carolyn officially bought the restaurant from Phillip’s aunt and uncle.
Ferrell’s changed ownership in 2016, and closed in September 2018 due to a fire. The Ferrells resumed ownership in 2019 and reopened in June of 2019.
“It’s been a wonderful family position and supported two generations,” Carolyn said. “We’ve been really lucky to be able to hand everything over to a family friend and a good person.”
The first Ferrell’s opened in Owensboro in 1929. The location in downtown Hopkinsville opened in 1936 and remains the longest-serving business in the downtown district.
Ferrell’s opened its Madisonville location in the late 1940s. At one time, Ferrell’s had locations in Bowling Green, Henderson, and Clarksville, Tennessee.
The location in Cadiz opened in 1976.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.