The YMCA is excited to share that they have added a personal trainer to the staff, now offering training packages for all members who are interested.
Colten Durrance, born in Madisonville and graduate of Murray State University is excited to be home, and able to give back to the community. Durrance grew up in Providence but always considered Hopkins County home.
“I chose the YMCA because I believe in its values as a gym and see the potential of it becoming a great place to train and continue helping the city of Madisonville with its fitness goals and journey,” Durrance said.
Durrance offers one-on-one sessions at the YMCA and packages range from four sessions to a full year of training, with each session lasting one hour.
“This is the perfect amount of time needed to teach proper form, intensity and technique. “
Although Durrance has only been personal training for one year, he has been working privately online in various states. He would provide meal and workout plans via email and with progress pictures provided by clients he would make the necessary changes depending on the client’s goal.
“For people getting started, it is important to have fun with the process and focus on yourself. Oftentimes, beginners are worried about what people will think about them but this is your journey. This is a journey to benefit yourself and to be more confident. The first step in getting started is to get started. I will me more than glad to assist and help others with this journey.”
Durrance is currently accepting new patients. If you or someone you know is interested please stop by the Hopkins County Family YMCA and ask for more information about the personal training program.
