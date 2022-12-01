TRAINER

Colten Durrance is the new Personal Trainer at the Hopkins County Family YMCA. Durrance is currently accepting new patients if you or someone you know is interested.

 Photo submitted

The YMCA is excited to share that they have added a personal trainer to the staff, now offering training packages for all members who are interested.

Colten Durrance, born in Madisonville and graduate of Murray State University is excited to be home, and able to give back to the community. Durrance grew up in Providence but always considered Hopkins County home.

