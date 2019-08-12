Hopkinsville police found a man dead from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning in the area of Poplar Street and Whitney Place, and a suspect has been arrested in Clarksville, Tenn.
According to police reports, Terill Moore, 25, was found in a car with a gunshot in his head.
Robert Earl Torian, 18, has been arrested, according to a release from Hopkinsville Police Department.
