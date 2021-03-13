Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said roughly 18,000 vaccines have been administered in the county, as her department and Baptist Health Madisonville move fully into tier 1C.
“We are feeling good with the number of those vaccinated,” she said.
The Health Department has transitioned from vaccination clinics to making the appointments part of the department’s daily operations, said Beach. The department is receiving 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine and around 100 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine weekly.
Beach said they plan to take the Health Department van to some of the high-risk areas in the county on Thursday and Friday next week to administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
“We will be posting details when we get that finalized,” she said.
As for side effects from the vaccine, Beach said all her staff has seen are sore arms, fatigue and some minor aches and pains. If someone has had COVID-19 in the past, they can exhibit more flu-like symptoms after getting the vaccine.
“It is not harmful. It is showing that you have a good immune response, so we are fine with (the side effects) when we see it,” she said.
Beach said the Health Department will continue to update the community on with needed details as the information becomes available.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist, said the hospital is continuing to administer around 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines per week.
She said the hospital was able to move on to tier 1C more quickly as more places are administering the vaccine.
“Working together, we can get this group vaccinated and move on to the next until we are in a place where everyone that wants to be vaccinated has had the opportunity,” said Quinn.
Beach said the COVID-19 numbers are coming down, which proves the vaccinations are working.
The Health Department is still seeing people who believe they have allergies or a sinus infection continue to interact with people and spread COVID-19, she said.
“If you have symptoms like that, do not go to any kind of event or family get-together,” said Beach. “Go ahead and get tested.”
Beach continues to ask community members to wear their masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands.
“Things are going better, and we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel — hopefully,” said Beach.
To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment through the health department, visit https://www.hopkins cohealthdept.com/coronavirus- vaccination-information/. For the hospital, visit scheduleyourvaccine.com or call 270-825-7330.
Along with the hospital and the Health Department, two other locations are taking appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine as Kroger in Madisonville and the Walmart in Hanson are now administering vaccines to those in tiers 1A, 1B and 1C.
On Thursday, Kroger Health, a healthcare division of The Kroger Co. announced it increased operational capacity to deliver one million vaccines per week through in-store pharmacies, clinics and mass vaccination off-site events across the nation.
According to Kroger’s website, Kroger Health is planning 100 mass vaccination off-site events nationwide beginning this month to expand vaccination efforts, starting in Kentucky and Ohio.
To sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine through Kroger, visit https://www. kroger.com/rx/covid-eligibility. To sign up for the vaccine through Walmart, visit http://Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Now that Walgreens has completed the majority of its long-term care and assisted living facility vaccinations, it is offering COVID-19 appointments to teachers and childcare workers at select pharmacies, according to Walgreens website.
Walgreens says it had administered 28,914 COVID-19 vaccines to skilled nursing facilities and 17,687 doses to assisted living facilities in Kentucky as of Wednesday.
To schedule an appointment with Walgreens, visit https://www. walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19.
CVS has been working on vaccinating long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities alongside Walgreen’s, though none of the pharmacies have been open to the public yet.
As of Thursday, CVS had administered 31,211 vaccines to skilled nursing facilities and 20,795 doses to assisted living facilities in the state.
For more information on Kentucky’s vaccination process, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine or call the hotline at 800-722-5725.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.