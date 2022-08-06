Madisonville native John-Morgan Bush is living his dream as dean of Juilliard Extension, a branch of the exclusive Juilliard School.
While Juilliard is best known as the top schools in the world for education and training in the performing arts, with only the best of the best gaining admission, the Extension offers that same expert level training and education in the arts to the general public.
Its the sort of place that Bush feels right at home. The arts were always a big influence on his childhood, through his parents, his schools and in community groups.
Growing up in Madisonville in the 1990s, Bush had access to all types of art from the choir, community theater, drama, visual arts and youth orchestra.
“I was involved in all these things growing up,” he said. “Back in the 1990s, there were many options to pursue fine arts in public school. We had real creative spaces, not art teachers with rolling carts for a classroom. We saw the arts are real options.”
Bush attended Christ the King for elementary school, James Madison Middle School, and then Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
He said his first musical memory was hearing a cassette tape of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker and thinking he had never heard anything like it.
“I ended up chasing the sounds of the orchestra for the rest of my life,” he said. “Music has always been the art form I was drawn to the most.”
Bush joined the Juilliard team in January 2020 and became Dean of Juilliard Extension in July 2022.
“I would not be where I am today if I didn’t have some truly wonderful teachers,” he said.
He said his greatest teacher was Sue Jent, who started him on the violin at age three. Bush remembered her studio on Crawford Lane, which was a converted dairy barn.
“She is the one who taught me to not just learn notes, but to feel the whole world through the lens of music,” he said. “She was humble, strict, and deeply invested in seeing her students grow.”
Carol Niswonger was the drama teacher at North and directed Bush in several plays like Thornton Wilder’s Our Town and Bel Kaufman’s Up the Down Staircase. Brenda Watson was also a big influence on Bush growing up.
“She set an example that it was okay to be different and to chase beauty and creativity, to place a high value on the arts,” said Bush.
Alan Emerson started him out on the French horn in 1997 and set Bush on the path to his professional life.
“It was in the middle school band that Mr. Emerson taught me the fundamentals of my instrument that I still rely on daily even now 25 years later,” said Bush.
Last but not least, Bush said his parents, Bill and Becky Bush, made all the lessons, instruments and travel possible
“It was my mom who taught me, as William Butler Yeats said, that ‘Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire,’ ” he said.
Bush firmly believes that he got to Juilliard because he had access to high-quality, consistent arts education through elementary, middle, and high school.
“That is what made it possible for me to pursue music in college where I studied with my great mentor David Elliott, on a full scholarship to UK, and then go on to conservatory at Manhattan School of Music in New York City for my master’s degree in classical horn performance,” he said.
Bush said becoming Dean of Juilliard Extension defines a career direction he has been working toward but hasn’t accomplished until now, a passion for empowering people to pursue lifelong learning and to become or stay engaged in the performing arts.
“The arts help us to understand each other, to look at our past and envision our future, to express and receive complicated emotions,” he said. “The arts don’t shy away from difficult topics, and they help us to see multiple points of view.”
He believes that curiosity is the sister to creativity, and through leading Juilliard Extension, he can find new ways to pique the public’s curiosity in the performing arts, and by doing so, they will become participants.
“I believe this will lead people to have creative experiences of their own, which is priceless,” said Bush.
He believes people have gotten away from prioritizing passion, curiosity, and creativity.
“I think more and more we have cut the arts out of public education,” said Bush. “When we do that, we give kids fewer options to express themselves. That can affect their development and growth. We know that.”
Creative outlets help us as people understand each other and help us become a whole person, he said. Math, English, and reading are very important, but so is the ability to be empathetic and understand someone else.
“I would love to see those programs be invested into in Hopkins County,” said Bush.
He wouldn’t have found people like himself or understood where the things he love fit into the world without them, he added.
Extension classes began being offered to the general public in 1905, the year the Institute for Musical Art, Juilliard’s predecessor institution, opened. In 1989 those extension classes officially became Juilliard’s Evening Division and started educating as many as 800 students per year, ranging from performing arts professionals to arts educators and enthusiasts.
During COVID-19, the Evening Division became the Juilliard Extension as programs were added and expanded to offer more learning opportunities and experiences, both in person and online.
