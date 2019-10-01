Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Kevin K. Bell, 31, of Madisonville was charged Friday with receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Jason S. Woods, 45, of Madisonville was charged Friday with failure to appear on a Caldwell County warrant and failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Zachary J. Hawkins, 18, of Madisonville was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs, etc. -- first offense.
• Jason R. Hughes of Sebree was charged Saturday with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000 on a Jefferson County warrant.
• Dorene Yates, 36, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with two counts of failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Amber M. Martz, 33, of Madisonville was charged Friday with violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order or a domestic violence order on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Logan G. Adams, 21, of Nortonville was charged Sunday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license and no registration plates.
• Marcus D. Vasquez, 29, of Bowling Green was charged Saturday with operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Archie N. Johnson, 48, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order or a domestic violence order on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Timothy R. Oliver, 28, of Madisonville was charged Friday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Thomas A. Baxter, 44, of Madisonville was charged Friday with burglary, first-degree on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Kerstin L. Wells, 25, of Madisonville was charged Friday with burglary, first-degree on a Hopkins County warrant.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Monday:
• Jane E. Sirois, 63, of Dawson Springs was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500.
• Tara F. Polly, 42, of Dawson Springs was charged Saturday with contempt of court libel or slander resistance to order on a Hopkins County warrant.
