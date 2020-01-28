During the year-end shopping season, things went well for retail employee Jacklyn Brown. But now it’s late January.
“I had one week where I worked one day, seven hours,” Brown said while holding back tears. “I’m looking at eviction and not being able to pay my light bill because my budget fluctuates.”
Brown receives help from an Assistance Center near downtown Madisonville that’s operated by Pennyrile Area Community Services. Brown joined several other people Monday for a public hearing on how to combat poverty in Hopkins County.
Census Bureau statistics show as of July 2019, 18.1% of Hopkins County’s residents lived below the poverty line. That’s higher than the statewide number of 16.9%.
“When people come to PACS, I think they come at the lowest point in their lives, a lot of times,“ coordinator Freddie Stafford said during the hearing. He said later that his staff at the assistance center sees between 20-30 people per day right now, but the number can vary during the year.
Sometimes the assistance from the center is financial, such as helping with heating bills during winter. At other times, the need is physical. Stafford’s hearing was interrupted by a man who donated four plastic bags filled with clothing.
“Part of the case management that we do is to stabilize the family,” Stafford said. He said families must be willing to be helped “past getting their bills paid,” moving toward long-term stability.
“I really don’t like meddling in people’s business. But sometimes when we case-manage, that’s part of my job,” Stafford said.
Stafford’s team already helps people in need such as Brown. She says the assistance center helped her gain her current job — but now she’s stuck.
“I have nowhere to go,” Brown said during the hearing. “I’ve already been to a food bank.”
She said she can’t return for more food until Saturday, Feb. 15. To complicate matters, Brown is the mother of a 13-year-old.
The concerns mentioned at Monday’s hearing included a lack of affordable housing in Hopkins County and the dilemma of being evaluated for food stamps based on gross income instead of net income.
Stafford said afterward that a report from the hearing will be sent to the PACS office and to the state. The information can be used by PACS in obtaining grant money.
“The needs can be met, and a lot of the needs are met,” Stafford said. “Part of our poverty problem is our inability to sometimes want to help ourselves.”
The PACS Assistance Center is open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 130 E. Branch St.
