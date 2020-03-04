The Hopkins County Circuit Court job opening finally is posted — but not without some confusion.
The listing at the Kentucky Court of Justice website Tuesday correctly called it a “vacancy for the 4th Judicial Circuit.” But then it said that circuit consists of “Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan counties.” That’s really the 21st Circuit. The error was corrected after The Messenger notified the court system.
The “notice of vacancy” document posted Monday is correct. It says Judge James Brantley retired Tuesday, Dec. 31.
It also says people interested in replacing Brantley or suggesting a replacement should contact the Judicial Nominating Commission in Frankfort by Monday, March 16. The deadline for submitting a completed eight-page questionnaire is two weeks later, on March 30.
Jamie Neal with the Administrative Office of the Courts said the nominating commission is scheduled to meet Monday, April 13.
“This date is tentative,” Neal said by email, “since Chief Justice [John] Minton could be called to a legislative meeting anytime with the General Assembly being in session.”
That date was news to commission member and Madisonville attorney Keith Cartwright.
“I’m happy,” Cartwright said about the process moving forward. He was named to the seven-member commission in mid-January.
Minton chairs the commission, which will select three finalists for the judgeship. Cartwright said he’s not sure if those three will be determined in only one meeting. Gov. Andy Beshear will make the final decision.
In the two months since Brantley retired, only one person publicly has expressed an interest in replacing him. Madisonville attorney Chris Oglesby said he will seek the office. Ogelsby has previously served as an assistant county attorney in Hopkins County.
Cartwright said he knew of no one else who has mentioned applying for the job. He noted that once letters of interest start arriving, he’ll be unable to comment further.
Several local names have said they will not apply to be Circuit Judge. They include Commonwealth’s Attorney Kathryn Senter, Hopkins County Attorney Byron Hobgood, Madisonville City Attorney Joe Evans and all current District Court judges.
People are qualified for the Circuit Court position if they’ve been licensed to practice law in Kentucky for at least eight years and have lived in Hopkins County for the past two years.
