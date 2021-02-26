Volunteers gathered at the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County in Madisonville on Thursday morning to pass out 546 boxes of food to those in need.
Each box covered the food pyramid providing food from each group, including things like cabbage, butter and cottage cheese.
“This is the first time we have been able to do this and it is through the Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville, and is part of the USDA program to let farmers have a way to not have to throw out products and get them out in the market,” said Christian Food Bank Director Marci Cox. “It is great for our families.”
Cox said the CFB has continued to operate throughout the pandemic.
“We are open three days a week: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” said Cox, who added that families are eligible to come every 30 days, or once a month and that Thursday’s drive was a separate event that will not impact eligibility.
“They can come tomorrow if it is their time,” she said. “This drive is a whole different program.”
Cox said volunteers registered families and prepared boxes for them outside, which helped with any social distancing issues.
Despite the pandemic, Cox said the organization has been fortunate in the pandemic as far as supplies.
“We are part of a commodity program through Tri-State, so we are able to get some items in once a month, and we have a very generous community whether it is bringing in items they picked up from the grocery store or financial donations,” said Cox. “We have been able to have enough food for our families.”
Immediate donations needed as far as food are canned fruits and vegetables, pastas, soups and broth, canned meats and ramen noodles.
“We were incredibly blessed last summer,” said Cox. “I started in July, and we had so many farmers and community gardens that supplied us and also through Tri-State and other groups with fresh produce that during the summer, we didn’t offer the canned vegetables because we had so much fresh products. I’m hoping that is the case again this summer.”
Donations can be brought to the food bank on days they are open and on Tuesday and Thursdays as well, if staff is available to take donations.
“We are here typically five days a week, either stocking or getting trucks in,” said Cox.
The process to be able to utilize the food bank is “simple,” according to Cox.
“It is a very simple process,” she said. “We will ask them to have a valid ID with them that has a correct address.”
If an individual’s ID is not current, they can bring a bill such as a utility bill with the correct address.
“We will ask if there’s any income for anyone in the home,” she said. “They will ask for the names and DOB for anyone in the household, and we do try to amend that as changes happen.”
For more information on donating or utilizing the food bank, call 270-825-8296. The food bank is located at 241 West Center Street.
