As the sixth month anniversary of the deadly Dec. 10 tornado, Friday was a somber day in Dawson Springs, but an afternoon visit from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear helped provide some relief.
“Today, we got to mark the six-month anniversary,” said Beshear when speaking of the deadly EF-4 tornado that rocked the small town to its core on December 10. “I still remember the moment when people said it had hit Dawson Springs.”
“I know there is a lot to rebuild, and you know that we’re going to be here with you every single step of the way,” Beshear reassured the standi ng-room-only crowd in attendance at the city council’s chambers.
Beshear was in town to present $1.2 million in West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies, otherwise known as SAFE funds, to the City of Dawson Springs to help offset land surveying costs. According to the Governor, Senator Robby Mills and Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield were instrumental in ensuring that the SAFE Act was passed by lawmakers in Frankfort.
“This is the latest award from that SAFE fund — this was an application that your leaders put in,” Beshear said in reference to the check for $1.2 million he presented to Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley. “This is for land survey costs to help Dawson Springs move forward.”
“Resurveying the town and neighborhoods is a very integral part of the work to put this community back together — it’s a mess,” explained Mills. “That’s what Senate Bill 150 is about.”
“Magistrate Charlie Beshears pushed for that, along with the mayor (Smiley) to get that surveying done,” added Whitfield. “The landmarks that were used to mark the property boundaries are gone.”
“This will be huge in helping the city get rebuilt,” said Whitfield.
In an interview following the presentation, Smiley expressed his gratitude.
“It’s going to help a whole lot,” Smiley said. “I hope we get to pay back the people who have already paid to have their survey completed.”
Read more about the governor’s visit to Dawson Springs in Thursday’s edition of the paper.
