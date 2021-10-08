After a postponement in August, the long-awaited Cookin’ for Kids fundraiser will take place on Saturday, Oct. 16.
The fundraiser will benefit the children of Hopkins County through the Hopkins County Family YMCA and the Madisonville Rotary Club.
YMCA CEO Chad Hart said they will be happy to pull the event off after all the issues that have risen while organizing the event this year.
“It is a miracle we are having the event in my opinion,” he said.
The reason behind the postponement was to wait for COVID-19 cases to come down, so they could have the event safely, he said.
“The goal was to create more distance among the guests, make it an outdoor event, follow all health department guidelines for public gatherings at the moment and be the safest we possibly could,” said Hart.
The event location has moved from the Ballard Convention Center to the Danny Peyton Outdoor Education Center in Mahr Park.
“Having the event at the Danny Peyton Outdoor Education Center, we are going to be able to spread out guests over approximately four times the square footage,” said Hart. “We feel we have a much safer venue, and even those who are very cautious about being in public have the ability to be separated from a crowd.”
He said along with the pavilion, they will be setting up three additional tents, so the chefs and guests can be spread out more.
While the date change did cause a few chefs to have to cancel, Hart said they also gained a few chefs who could not participate on the original Aug. 28 date.
“Now we have 23 chefs,” he said. “Every chef, even the ones who are unable to make it, have been really supportive of us and the event and still helped us with the fundraising portion.”
Hart said this year’s event, despite its problems, is surpassing their expectations. They are already pacing ahead in tips from the previous year.
Along with sampling the chef’s food, there will also be an auction and a half-pot raffle during the night. Hart said the price of the half-pot raffle tickets has not been determined yet.
Although the YMCA did give out a gold spatula to one of the chefs last year, they decided to create more categories for more chefs to be recognized. The categories for the chefs to win are best table decoration, most unique dish, best dessert, best main course, best appetizer, and Mr. and Mrs. Congeniality.
To ensure a fun and safe night, the YMCA does ask that people wear a mask while they are socializing, but do not have to wear one while at their table eating.
“Our goal is, wear the mask, and we can have a fun event that raises money for the children of Hopkins County,” said Hart. “Don’t wear the mask, and we could potentially have a negative impact on the children of Hopkins County.”
As the pandemic goes away, he said they are hoping to make the event bigger and better by bringing some of their larger ideas to life.
