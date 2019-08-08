By Douglas White
The HENDERSON Gleaner
HENDERSON -- Democrat Kentucky Secretary of State hopeful Heather French Henry says her years of work in veterans affairs and advocacy will serve her well if she wins this fall's election.
Henry, who faces Republican candidate Michael Adams on Nov. 5 in the general election, was in Henderson earlier this week to attend a fundraiser hosted by Henderson County Sheriff Ed Brady.
Henry is a former Miss America (the first from Kentucky) who has also served as commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs under both Democrat Gov. Steve Beshear and Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.
"I have worked in leadership in a very large department for nearly five years," she told The Gleaner Tuesday afternoon. "Our Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs is probably the largest department under the executive branch."
As head of the KDVA, Henry -- the spouse of former lieutenant governor Steve Henry -- said she's overseen four state veterans nursing homes, five Kentucky veterans cemeteries, 910 employees, a budget of $100 million-plus, along with a host of related programs. That includes work in legislative policy, as well.
"And we had a lot of wonderful projects in conjunction with the Kentucky Secretary of State's office," she said. (Current Secretary of State Alison Grimes has term-limited out of the office.)
Those including teaming up with the secretary of state's office to utilize veterans' nursing homes as polling locations.
That served a dual role, making voting access easier for veterans "but it also provided the opportunity for the community to become engaged and come in to that polling location and find out more about what that state facility is all about. We look at services that government has and they have some wonderful state services, but not everyone knows they are there."
"And of course, we championed the military overseas voting act. Trying to make it easier and a little smoother for overseas military personnel to vote."
Another area tying in both veterans issues and the secretary of state's office, she said, has been "advocating for accreditation of veteran-owned businesses and championing veteran-owned business."
"Some people don't know what the secretary of state's office does, or they think it only does elections. But the majority of that office and the majority of that budget actually centers around the business arena. The secretary of state is the largest repository of business and organization filings in the entire commonwealth."
Henry, an active DAR member, also pointed out a historical role that the secretary of state's office fulfills through its Kentucky Land Office. That area, which many state residents don't even know about, is charged with maintaining digital records pertaining to city classifications and incorporations as well as historic land grants dating back to the late 1700s.
"I get really excited because that type of history excites me," she said. "... I would love, love, love to really fully develop a (educational) program that encompasses those digital archives."
"So when we talk about the three fundamental parts of the secretary of state's office, I've actually had a lot of experience in all three, so I think I can actually move in with really little to no transition, and we're going to be heading into a budget year, so it's going to be an interesting dynamic change."
Henry also touted her bipartisan history.
"As Miss America, I traveled the nation working on behalf of veterans initiatives as the daughter of a disabled Vietnam veteran and also working on homeless veterans initiatives, and you know, the military veterans aspect is an American issue. It's not a Republican or Democratic issue," she said.
Pence to talk about opioids in Kentucky visit
By Daniel Desrochers
Lexington Herald-Leader
Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Kentucky. Again.
Pence will be in Manchester Thursday, where he'll visit an Eastern Kentucky University satellite campus with Gov. Matt Bevin and Alex Azar, the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to a statement from the White House. He is expected to talk to about 200 people about Kentucky's response to the opioid crisis.
This is the third time Pence has visited Kentucky in 2019. In March, Pence spoke at a campaign fundraiser for Bevin in Lexington, then he returned to Lexington to speak at Hallway Feeds just before the Kentucky Derby. Bevin, who has long touted his friendship with Pence and President Donald Trump, teased this weekend that the president and vice president would be in Kentucky soon.
"I would bet in the next few weeks you'll see both him and the vice president here and then again later in the fall," Bevin said Saturday. "So they're coming. A lot of this is driven by Secret Service and scheduling and things so things don't get announced far in advance, but they'll be here, they're good friends."
Bevin's close ties to the White House have been a key talking point in his reelection campaign for governor. He has painted himself as someone who has a friendly ear in Washington D.C. while describing his opponent, Attorney General Andy Beshear, as a candidate who would stand in the way of Trump's policies.
Trump remains popular in Kentucky, a state he won by a wider margin than he did in Alabama during the 2016 election, while Bevin has struggled to win over supporters angry at comments he's made about teachers.
Beshear has been reluctant to criticize Trump over the course of the campaign, choosing instead to talk about issues where he has partnered with the Trump Administration. In the meantime, he has joined a lawsuit attempting to block the Trump Administration's expansion of association health plans, which Beshear says will undercut protections in the Affordable Care Act.
Pence's decision to visit Manchester highlights a key battleground in Bevin's reelection bid -- Eastern Kentucky. Bevin lost Clay County, where Manchester is located, during May's primary election, picking up only 25 percent of the vote against his opponent, Rep. Robert Go-forth, R-East Bernstadt. Trump won Clay County in 2016 with nearly 87 percent of the vote.
Judge cancels court, cites severe health and safety concerns
Marshall County Tribune-Courier
According to Marshall County Circuit Clerk Tiffany Griffith, court has been canceled due to the discovery of fleas in the District Court room.
According to an order issued earlier Wednesday morning by District Judge Jack Telle, all District Court cases in Marshall County have been canceled for the day.
In the order, Telle cites, "severe health and safety concerns and in consideration of the well-being of the public and building personnel."
Telle advises those with cases on today's docket will be notified of rescheduling and those in custody will be arraigned when a "safe and appropriate venue" can be identified.
Judge Telle did not elaborate within the Order of Cancellation what specific health and safety concerns were creating the need for cancellation. The Tribune-Courier is working to gather more information.
