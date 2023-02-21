Brooklyn Clark

Senior Lady Storm Brooklyn Clark being escorted by her Former Lady Panther Head Coach Amanda Scott and Current Lady Storm Head Coach Phillip Cotton during a brief ceremony to honor her 2000 point milestone Monday night.

 by TJ Brasher/Sports reporter/tbrasher@the-messenger.com

Heading into Monday night’s opening round of the girls 7th District Tournament, the buzz wasn’t about the eventual outcome of the game, but journeyman basketball player Brooklyn Clark, who came into the District Tournament just 13 points shy of 2,000.

She would shoot her way into the record books in the closing moments of the second quarter from the free throw line.

