Heading into Monday night’s opening round of the girls 7th District Tournament, the buzz wasn’t about the eventual outcome of the game, but journeyman basketball player Brooklyn Clark, who came into the District Tournament just 13 points shy of 2,000.
She would shoot her way into the record books in the closing moments of the second quarter from the free throw line.
The senior’s path to the 2,000 point club is a little different than most. For one, she reached that lofty goal playing at three different schools in two different districts. Second, she got started a little earlier than some players.
Clark rocketed her way on the high school basketball court as a seventh grader at Dawson Springs. She played in 24 of 32 games that season for the Lady Panthers, scoring 110 points. A year later, while an eighth grader, she stepped it up, scoring 324 points for the Lady Panthers.
It was her freshman year at Dawson Springs High School that may stand out the most. At an age when most players are struggling just to get playing time, Clark not only led the Lady Panthers in scoring, she more than doubled the output of anyone else on the team, putting up a total of 635 points.
For her sophomore year, Clark moved north to Webster County for what ended up being a less than stellar season. That Lady Trojans had four games canceled due to team-wide COVID-19 quarantine, as well as a few individual quarantines. Clark, along with two other starters, also went down with injuries late in the season and missed several key games headed into the 6th District Tournament. She ended the year with a career low 184 points.
Clark arrived back in Hopkins County last year for her junior season and quickly got back on track, scoring 348 points in her debut year for the Lady Storm.
Brooklyn Clark came into Monday night’s 7th District Tournament with 386 points in the regular season, putting her exactly 13 points shy of 2,000. She showed little in the first quarter, but in the second period of the game she turned things around.
Hopkins Central and Dawson Springs fans alike cheered for her as she made her way towards the record books. The big moment came with 1:05 left in the first half.
Clark was fouled and headed to the free throw line with a career scoring record of 1,999. She took a couple of deep breaths, moved the ball around her back and took the shot, drilling it and bringing the game to a momentary pause.
She was escorted to mid court by both her former Lady Panther head coach Amanda Scott and current head coach Phillip Cotton and presented with a framed basketball honoring the milestone.
When action continued, Clark would go on to add 11 more to her game total, bringing her career total so far to 2,011.
