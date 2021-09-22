Baptist Health Deaconess officials remain worried about how the winter months will impact patient numbers as the COVID-19 surge continues and the flu and holiday travel seasons approach.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director, said the hospital has seen more positive tests and had more COVID-19 inpatients in the past few weeks than any prior time during the pandemic.
“These patients were generally quite healthy prior to COVID, they are younger, and they are much sicker,” she said. “They are also staying in the hospital longer.”
She said the hospital has seen a plateau of cases and hopes that means a decline will soon occur, but they are not sure when a new variant could emerge.
“If we do not continue to increase vaccinations and masking when indoors, we could continue to see the spread of the delta variant,” said Quinn.
Quinn said the hospital had 47 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, with 41 unvaccinated and six vaccinated. There were 15 COVID-19 patients in the Critical Care Unit, with 13 unvaccinated and two vaccinated. COVID-19 patients make up 38% of the hospital’s total patient population.
She said they are encouraged by the news that Pfizer submitted data to get emergency use authorization for children 5 to 11 years old, which could help protect another large group of people from contracting COVID. Pfizer submitted for FDA approval on Monday.
“The other ways we have worked to protect ourselves, such as masking and hand hygiene, are still important for COVID as well as other illnesses we generally see this time of year,” said Quinn.
Although Baptist Health has not seen a shortage of monoclonal antibody treatments, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Monday that Kentucky would receive 4,960 antibody treatments for the week even though hospitals administered over 5,000 treatments last week.
“We will have at least one monoclonal antibody treatment provider in each of our Area Development Districts, but there’s not going to be enough anywhere,” said Beshear in a news release. “If you’re putting off a vaccine to have an infusion, let me tell you, an infusion is much more invasive, and there are not going to be enough of those anywhere in the commonwealth. Get that vaccine.”
Quinn said while it is not affecting the hospital yet, the fewer people who receive the interventional treatment could result in higher hospitalization rates, which could lead to concerns of staffing and bed capacity.
“The hospitalizations are a vicious cycle that impacts every person in the community and many other services we provide,” she said.
The hospital has not had to deal with staffing shortages, though staffing does ebb and flow with the hospital census, she said. So far, the hospital has been able to work through staff quarantines and those who have to stay home with children in quarantine.
“That makes staffing more difficult and those that were scheduled to be off many times pick up those shifts,” said Quinn. “We do have staffing agency support as well in some areas to help us get through this surge.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.