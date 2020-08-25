COVID cases came to a near halt in Hopkins County in May, now, that sounds almost like a distant dream as numbers continue to climb.
The county’s numbers have been trending upwards in recent weeks, according to the Hopkins County Health Department.
Over the weekend, 17 additional people tested positive for COVID-19, for a total of 472 cases overall. Nineteen recovered since Friday, bringing the total recovered to 376, and the county’s death count remains at 35.
Director Denise Beach said they had 36 new cases last week, the county’s 4th highest week since the outbreak.
“We are going back up again,” she said. “We really need to be wearing masks and doing testing and getting these numbers back down again, like we had them in May. But instead of going down, we are going up.”
The health department’s Facebook page lists all the local places to get tested, including Baptist Health Urgent Care, First Care Urgent Care, Fast Pace and Health First.
Beach said if you have symptoms and are a contact of someone who has tested positive or is concerned, call the testing locations before showing up so they are aware you are coming.
“The state does have an agreement with First Care, so if someone does not have insurance, they can go there. Other than insurance being billed, they can get free service there,” she said.
Beach encouraged proper wearing of the mask.
“This antigen is in your nose if you’re wearing it on your chin, it certainly isn’t doing any good,” she said.
Beach said starting next week, her office will begin issuing citations with fines, as required by the governor, for people who have already been warned and educated.
To aid yourself and others in the fight again COVID-19, Beach said to wear your mask, don’t touch your face, use proper hand sanitizer and stay home if you’re sick.
“And, know the symptoms: fever, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, difficulty breathing, a cough and sometimes a runny nose,” she said. “You need to stay home until you find out what you have because right now, COVID seems to be the most likely cause if anybody has any of those symptoms.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.