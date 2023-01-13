During the Tuesday evening Earlington City Council meeting, Mayor Albert Jackson proposed moving the meeting room location back to the City Hall, at 103 W. Main, which is where meetings were held pre-COVID. Sometime over the past two years the council meetings were moved to the Fire Department Meeting Room in order to provide more room and spacing, however, it was never up to COVID standards exactly, as council members stated.
A roll call vote was taken of all council members where they were also able to explain their answer in detail. The voting was as follows,
Council members Babb, Cottoner, Pharris and Shelton voted in favor. Council members Gipson and Hartline voted against.
With the majority in favor of moving room locations, Mayor Jackson also brought to the attention that the room is technically ‘illegal’ to be meeting in, as there are no exit signs and it is not handicap accessible, which is a major concern.
Jackson was able to have the first reading of this change, to in fact go back to the City Hall meeting room. There will be a second reading in the February City Council meeting, and come March all meetings will return to the original City Hall room.
“Earlington has always been treated as second class and I am not accepting that,” Mayor Jackson said. “I want to present the best that we have. That room is the best that we have. I want to have it broadcasted and so people can see what is happening. Same way as if you go to church, you wear your Sunday best. That building and that room is our Sunday best.”
Earlington City Council meetings are open to the public and are held the second Tuesday of every month at 5p.m.
