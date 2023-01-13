CITYHALL

Earlington will be moving their City Council Meetings back to the City Hall room, starting March 14, 2023.

 Caley Smith/reporter/csmith@the-messenger.com

During the Tuesday evening Earlington City Council meeting, Mayor Albert Jackson proposed moving the meeting room location back to the City Hall, at 103 W. Main, which is where meetings were held pre-COVID. Sometime over the past two years the council meetings were moved to the Fire Department Meeting Room in order to provide more room and spacing, however, it was never up to COVID standards exactly, as council members stated.

A roll call vote was taken of all council members where they were also able to explain their answer in detail. The voting was as follows,

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.