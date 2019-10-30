Back in Time

Messenger file photo

Landstar System moved its Landstar Ligon headquarters from Madisonville to Jacksonville, Florida in the summer of 2000. This photo from The Messenger archives appears to be showing off a new rig sometime around 1990. Ligon continued to operate a recruiting and orientation center in Madisonville following the move. If you recognize any of the above individuals, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.

Back in Time

