If you're thinking about running for Madisonville City Council in 2020, there's less time than you may have thought to get the necessary paperwork filed.
Deputy County Clerk Jenny Menser confirmed Wednesday that the filing deadline has been revised to Friday, Jan. 10. County Clerk Keenan Cloern had said in November that the deadline was Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Menser explained the change is because of a new Kentucky law that took effect on the day after Election Day. It reset the filing deadline for both state and local elections to "the first Friday following the first Monday in January."
Menser said no one has filed so far for Madisonville City Council. All six council seats will be on the 2020 ballot, but not the mayor's office. Two Hopkins County School Board seats will be at stake as well. The revised deadline would also apply to any other council seats throughout municipalities in Hopkins County.
Cloern posted a reminder on Facebook on Wednesday that registered voters must decide on a party affiliation by Tuesday, Dec. 31, for the primary election in May 2020.
