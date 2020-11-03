The Hopkins County School Board received an update from Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby on Monday in regards to the local impact of COVID-19 and steps being taken to mitigate the spread of the virus within the system.
No official action was taken by the board, which means students and teachers will continue with the current hybrid system in place. Hopkins County remains in the red zone and has reported 69 new cases since Friday.
“The information I am getting from the health department is they feel like the things we are putting in place right now are mitigating the spread,” said Ashby.
On Friday, Hopkins County Schools updated their COVID-19 numbers specific for the school system to show there are eight active cases. Five cases are at elementary schools, one in a middle school and two at the high school level.
Since Oct. 22, the central office has been keeping track of the COVID-19 numbers compared to 35 other districts across the state. Ashby said six districts are continuing non-traditional learning, 14 are on a hybrid schedule, 13 are in-person four to five days a week and two others have a combination schedule.
“As a school system, we are so pleased with the mitigation techniques that have been implemented,” said Ashby. “Our students have done phenomenal. They have come in and complied with social distancing and mask wearing because they want to be in school.”
One of the reasons the schools have been able to keep the COVID-19 cases low, Ashby thinks, is because the students and staff are so willing to comply to guidelines.
Doug Center, a candidate running for the Hopkins County Board of Education, spoke at Monday’s meeting asking the board to abandon hybrid learning and return to in-person learning classes full-time.
Center raised concern that his daughter’s 11th grade AP history class was using middle school-aged material as resources for the virtual class.
“This is a college level, AP class that costs $90 for the exam at the end of the year,” said Center. “Our teachers are doing the best that they can in this scenario, it is just that we are not setup for virtual learning. We have got to get our kids back in school.”
Ashby said the goal has always been and continues to be to figure out a way for students to return to full in-person study four or five days a week, while keeping everyone safe.
“I think that really revolves around the community and how they handle this and respond to it,” said Ashby. “We are trying to do our part on behalf of the school system.”
In other news from Monday’s meeting, the school board:
• approved invoice payments for LE Gregg Associates in the amount of $5,181 for the new Hanson Elementary School and to Downey Professional Construction Company in the amount of $50,058.40 for the fieldhouse at Browning Springs Middle School and Bus Driver Training Center.
• approved a donation of land of Tooth Acres, LLC, and assigned the rights of the property to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Department of Transportation.
• recognized seven seniors from Madisonville North Hopkins High School as part of the Governor’s Scholar Program: Andrew Belcher, Michael Brantley, Olivia Burris, Shayla Embry, Abby Harris, Joshua Plain and Anthony Popescu.
• recognized two seniors from Madisonville North Hopkins High School as part of the Governor’s School for the Arts Program: Rebekah Calhoun and Mallory Hunt.
• approved school grants for Browning Springs Middle School for a COVDI-19 Remote Learning Emergency Fund of $8,000, for Grapevine Elementary School and West Broadway Elementary School for Annie’s Grants for Gardens for $3,000.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16 at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
