During a very short meeting, the Hopkins County School Board talked about updates to the new Hanson Elementary School now that school has started and the new facility is open.
Tony Davis, with A&K Construction, told the board that there were a few hiccups once school started.
“The ovens in the kitchen that we were having trouble with are both operating,” he said.
The contractor is still working on landscaping, continuing to place seed and straw, and the hurricane doors are going to be finished this week.
Davis said they are still waiting for KU to move an electric pole so they can finish paving the driveway, but that is still on schedule.
“Hopefully, within the next few weeks,” he said.
Superintendent Amy Smith said all of the whiteboards were installed before school started, and several of the viewboard heights had to be adjusted, but it got done in time for school.
Also during the meeting, the board went over the start date for preschoolers, which is Sept. 13. Smith said they had 190 preschoolers signed up as of Tuesday, and they will have around 272 preschoolers by Christmas.
“That is a record for us as far as we can go back,” she said. “Our preschool numbers are always changing because as soon as they age in, they are eligible if they meet the qualifications.”
The district tries to place preschoolers in the home school where they live so the students can get used to that elementary school.
“[It’s] so when they start kindergarten, they know what that routine is, and it is not so scary to walk into a new building as a kindergartner,” said Smith.
In other news, the school board:
- recognized Assistant Superintendent Dr. Andy Belcher and Director of Secondary Instruction Alaina Lancaster for their support in facilitating the Access to Algebra initiative within Hopkins County Schools.
- approved invoice payments to A&K Construction for $551,730 for work on the new Hanson Elementary School and to Synergy Test and Balance, Inc. for $6,418.50 and for $375 for work on the new Hanson Elementary School and for duct leakage test, respectively.
The next regular meeting of the Hopkins County School Board will be at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 in the Central Office.
