Madisonville Police are seeking information that they hope will lead them to the identity of an armed robbery suspect that they say held up the South Main Walgreens in Madisonville on Friday night.
According to a release from MPD, an unknown black male wearing a North Face hoodie and a mask entered the Walgreens at around 9:38 p.m. on Friday. Police say he threatened the staff of the store with a firearm, eventually leaving the scene with money taken from the cash register.
