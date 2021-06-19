It has been a historic week for the observance of Juneteenth, an annual holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, as President Joe Biden signed a bill on Thursday establishing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day.
Juneteenth comes from the final fulfillment of the terms of the Emancipation Proclamation on June 19,1865 when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were told they were free.
The holiday received its name by combining both June and 19 together.
This is the first federal holiday established since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.
Despite being celebrated since 1865, it was not until 1980 that Texas became the first state to make Juneteenth a state holiday.
Bill McReynolds, the president of the African American Coalition of Hopkins County, said that while the legislation was good and that he was glad it passed, there is still work to be done.
“It was a good thing when the bill passed this week with unanimous consent agreement,” said McReynolds. “It’s also great to see President Biden sign the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act. Yet still, we should be mindful that at the end of the day, it’s just a day. It is not the answer to the real problems that continue to exist in America.”
McReynolds said Juneteenth is “a symbolic victory” and was not the “economic equity and real justice that African Americans are seeking.”
“It is not the answer to the real problems that continue to exist in America,” he said. “Many African Americans think that the Juneteenth Act is just a distraction from the restrictive bills that have been enacted to suppress Americans’ access to vote.”
McReynolds also said the holiday is only the “tip of the iceberg.”
“While we have a symbol, we have no substance,” he said. “African Americans need to see reparations, not $100 billion, but more like $15 trillion. Let’s be truthful, African Americans are the only minority group who has not received reparations from what they have endured.”
While McReynolds said he was not aware of any major local celebrations happening, he said he was sure that there would be some still celebrating the day on their own.
“In our local community, I’m sure that some folks will be celebrating it,” said McReynolds. “I’ll be celebrating it too, just not on a large scale. I do believe that had we been more observant and aware of the bill being passed in advance, that we would have been planning a celebration.”
McReynolds said Juneteenth has gained more traction and momentum in the past few years.
He added that he had his own reservations about celebrating Juneteenth for years as well, mostly due to “personal reasons and perspectives.”
“Today, I have much more wisdom about it than previously,” said McReynolds. “I saw it as more of a ‘Texas thing.’ In researching it as a whole, I now see the importance of it, and a holiday such as this is special. Nearly every state recognizes Juneteenth as a holiday.”
Tim Thomas, of Madisonville, and the First Supreme Court District Commissioner for the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights, said the passing and signing of the legislation would bring a lot of issues that are still present today to the forefront.
“The day marks the end of slavery in the United States. In my opinion, it’s one of the darkest things in our nation’s history,” said Thomas. “The Juneteenth National Holiday can be used as a learning tool for others to learn even more of the journey that African Americans have taken and the struggles they endured before and after the Emancipation Proclamation.”
Thomas said this would also bring opportunities to teach what African Americans experienced during the time of Jim Crow laws and the struggles that are still being faced today with issues such as voter suppression.
“I think we grapple everyday with our history and issues of breaking down walls of prejudices that constantly find its home in the hearts of men and women in the nation, state and our community,” said Thomas, adding that he believed a true history of African-Americans should be taught in schools.
Thomas added that Juneteenth allows African Americans of all walks of life and professions to be celebrated.
“The Juneteenth national holiday also affords us the opportunity to celebrate African American businesses, entrepreneurs, black inventors, teachers, law enforcement and everyday citizens that do jobs that others wouldn’t do,” he said.
Madisonville and Hopkins County NAACP President Tim Whitsell said this was a great thing for the history and culture of the African American community.
“I think it has been a long time coming,” he said. “I’m just glad it finally came.”
With the passage and signing of the legislation, McReynolds said plans are already being made for bigger celebrations next year.
“The African American Coalition of Hopkins County is already looking at having a big celebration next year on Saturday, June 18 of the Juneteenth weekend,” he said. “We plan to put Juneteenth on the Madisonville map.”
McReynolds added that it is time for the area to get “fully engaged” in celebrating Juneteenth.
“We also need to start maximizing area participation, and realizing the significance of the holiday,” he said.
