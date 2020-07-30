A man was injured Tuesday afternoon following a T-bone collision at Broadway and Scott streets, according to a news release from the Madisonville Police Department.
A Toyota Camry driven by Chad Funkhouser, 50, Grapevine Road, was heading east on East Broadway just after 3 p.m. Tuesday when a Chevy Malibu driven by Monica Samuel, 29, North Cherry Street, failed to yield, the release states.
The Malibu struck the Camry on its driver’s side, according to the release. Funkhouser was treated at the scene and transported by Med Center Ambulance to Baptist Health Madisonville. Samuel was uninjured.
Passengers, including a 2-year-old girl and Kimberly Funkhouser, 47, were not hurt.
