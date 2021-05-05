The event lineup for Madisonville’s 4th Fest and Praise in the Park event at Madisonville City Park set for July 2-4 has been confirmed.
On Friday, July 2, Bret Michaels will take the stage as will the 101st Airborne Rock Band. On Saturday, July 3, En Vogue will headline on the mainstage along with Laine Hardy and Dillon James, and on Sunday, July 4, Zach Williams will perform with Jordan Smith.
The gate for mainstage concerts will open at 3 p.m. each day.
On July 3 and July 4, a second stage will feature acts and artists with local roots, according to officials. Gates will open at noon both days for these acts.
Saturday’s second stage features Alonzo Pennington and the Xtradorinary Gentlemen, The Stillwell-France Blues Band, Rufus and Julia and The Cameron Tabor Band. Sunday’s lineup will include Don Ready Band, Dustin Scarborough, Word of Faith Praise Team and Friends and LifePoint Band.
The three-day event is free to attend and will include food trucks, a beer garden on Friday and Saturday only and a firework display each night.
Those interested in attending any or all of the concerts are encouraged to sign up for the email newsletter at www.madisonvilleliving.com where detailed information on seating protocols and event updates will be communicated directly with those wishing to attend, according to Madisonville Public Relations Director Sara Lutz.
“We are still planning to provide a safe plan to keep everyone safe and socially distanced,” said Lutz. “The changes to protocols are coming out quite rapidly. I just want to be able to have that line of communication with people to give updates if we are looking at registering and pods and all the other protocols that we may have to have in place.”
“We are very excited to offer the 4th Fest and Praise in the Park series after a really tough last year,” said Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton. “It’s refreshing to be able to gather and come together as a community.”
Cotton said an attraction for this year’s event was the amount of local performers.
“Our community is filled with some amazing talent, and we are thankful to be able to feature some of them at this event,” he said.
