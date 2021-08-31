By Jodi Camp
As COVID-19 cases rise across the nation, Baptist Health Madisonville is one of many hospitals struggling to find beds and staff to keep up with patient needs.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said they are full of COVID-19 patients, while the urgent cares and ER are extremely busy with wait times longer than normal.
“We know people are frustrated because they just want treatment when they are hurt and sick, but this influx of volume impacts everyone,” she said.
The hospital has shared what they are experiencing and the science of the vaccine on social media and its website, she said. While the hospital is full, none of the patients are sick from the vaccine.
“We don’t know what else we can do to get people to understand where we are in this public health crisis,” said Quinn.
She said the hospital is hiring staff in almost all areas, but so is almost every other hospital.
“Healthcare burnout is a very real thing as people have had to work in a really tough environment — both physically and mentally — for a very long time through this,” she said.
The hospital is also short staffed due to exposures and quarantines, said Quinn.
“This makes things even harder on the staff that we do have that are picking up those shifts,” she said.
Quinn said the hospital has been forced to pull nurses from other areas to help treat COVID-19 patients. Administration is evaluating the hospital surgery schedule each week, and they are postponing procedures that are not urgent and would require a hospital bed overnight because of the need for beds.
“This surge impacts everyone because it is tying up resources and bed capacity all around us,” said Quinn. “It doesn’t matter what age you are or why you need a hospital bed, it is tough to find one at this point.”
Quinn said the hospital had 41 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, with 19 in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 patients make up 34% of the hospital’s total patient population.
She said of those hospitalized with COVID-19, 89% of them are unvaccinated, and of those in the CCU, 95% are not vaccinated.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported 449 new COVID-19 cases on Monday for the past week, which brings the number of active cases to 1,316. There have been 4,900 people who have recovered and 162 who have died from COVID-19 related complications.
Quinn said if more people get vaccinated and wear their masks, then we could get the surge under control, but until that happens there will be more positive cases.
“We have asked and pleaded for the community to help us, but it just doesn’t feel like it is happening,” she said. “Our staff and community should not have to go through this again.”
To make an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine, call 270-821-5242.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.