In the name of progress

Jon Garrett/The Messenger
With roughly 41% of the $9.1 million for the widening of U.S. 41A (Nebo Road) paid out, Keith Todd, public information officer with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, said he feels the timeline for an October 2020 completion remains in place. Road Builders, LLC, of Greenville was awarded the contract and is continuing to work on the project that will create four lanes from Main Street to Yorkwood Place. The second phase, which will run from Yorkwood out to Industrial Drive near Wick's Well, is expected to be bid late this year or early next year, according to Todd, who said that piece of the project will be done as a rural section with one lane in each direction and with a center turn lane through the industrial area. Todd said once started, the next phase should take about two years to complete. Ron Russell from Road Builders was busy moving dirt Monday morning as work continued along the busy stretch of roadway near the Mahr Park Arboretum entrance.
