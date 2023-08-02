The skies on the east side of Madisonville came alive on Wednesday morning with the roar of a twin-engine jet as it circled the Madisonville Regional Airport on its way to making an early morning landing.
The Bombardier Global Express twin-engine jet was a chartered flight picking up passengers for a flight to Denver, CO.
“We don’t get jets quite that large in very often, but it does happen,” said Airport Manager Emily Herron.
The jet, which took-off from Atlanta earlier that morning, refueled before picking up its passengers and continuing its journey west.
The arrival of the Bombardier was just one part of the activities at the airport that morning. There was also a private plane from Henderson on the tarmac that morning, as well as MCC’s training helicopter.
